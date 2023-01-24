Karnataka PGCET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the mock allotment results for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) counselling 2022. Candidates can check the allotment results on the official website of the authority, kea.kar.nic.in, using their PGCET number.

KEA launched the web entry procedure for the Karnataka PGCET students on January 19. Following this, the qualified candidates were able to select the college and courses of their choice. Aspirants still have the option to make necessary changes in the PGCET round 1 option entry till January 25 up to 11 am. Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the seat allotment result on January 25. Karnataka PGCET is conducted for aspirants seeking admission to MBA, MCA and MTech programmes across universities in the state.

KEA PGCET 2022 mock allotment result: Steps to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2. On the homepage, under the “Admission" tab, click on PGCET 2022.

Step 3. The link for ‘Mock Allotment Result 2022’ will be available on the screen. It will have a dropdown list of result PDFs for MBA, M.Tech, and MCA.

Step 4. Click on your course.

Step 5. Now, enter your PGCET login credentials.

Step 6. As soon as you click on the submit button, the result will get displayed on a new tab.

Step 7. Download the result as a PDF. Take a printout as well for future reference.

The last date for students to verify their documents for PGCET 2022 is today. Eligible candidates can show up for the document verification between 10 am to 2 pm. KEA’s official statement read, “Candidates seeking admission for PGCET 2022 who could not verify their documents due to various reasons can attend the document verification on January 24, 2023, in the KEA Bangalore office with all the original documents."

Earlier, the Karnataka PGCET document verification was held on January 17, 2023. However, KEA extended the deadline for the candidates who could not attend the last round. While going for verification, the candidates must carry the prescribed original documents. It includes Karnataka PGCET application form, hall ticket of Karnataka PGCET, two passport-size colour photographs, GATE scorecard (if applicable), SSLC/ class 10th mark sheet, 2nd PUC/class 12th mark sheet, exam mark sheet and degree, income certificate (only if you are availing fee waiver), category certification (if applicable), and work certificate (if any).

