Karnataka Pre-schools to Open Tomorrow, Important Guidelines to Follow

The Karnataka government will be reopening pre-schools from November 8. More than 62,580 Anganawadis will open physical classes for about 56.50 lakh students between the ages of three and six years. The schools will function from 10 am to 12 noon for lower kindergarten (LKG) and upper kindergarten (UKG) in areas where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below two per cent.

All teachers and staff members will have to produce a mandatory RT-PCR negative certificate even if they have been vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Those above 50 years will also have to wear compulsory headgear and apron.

As per the guidelines released by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), the children will have to carry a consent letter from their parents allowing them to attend physical classes. Parents have been recommended to send home-cooked food to the children along with drinking water. They have also requested to teach the kids basic cough etiquette and carry a handkerchief at all times.

The school needs to sanitised and must maintain social distancing protocols at all times. If any student shows any symptoms, they will be tested for Covid-19 and in the event of a considerable number of students testing positive in a school, the campus will be closed, as per the guidelines.

The State Women and Child Welfare Minister Halappa Achar have said that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure the safety of children. The teaching and non-teaching staff have been briefed on how to monitor children with symptoms such as fever, cold, and difficulty in breathing. The nutritional food was delivered at the door steps of the children to save them from malnutrition till now. Anganwadis are a mother and child care development programme sponsored by the government.

Karnataka reopened physical classes for classes 1 to 5 from October 25, classes 6 to 8 from September 6, and classes 9 to 12 from August 23. As per the SOPs provided by the government, only 50 per cent of the student capacity is to be allowed classroom, and physical distancing of at least one metre is to be followed. There must be no crowding, particularly at the entry and exit gates of the schools.

