Karnataka PU Admissions to Begin From June 9, Forms at www.pue.kar.nic.in Soon

The Pre-University College (PUC) classes or class 11 and class 12 classes in Karnataka are slated to begin on June 9. After two years of online classes, the new session will begin in an in-person mode. Now the admissions process from different colleges have began for the PUC.

Those who want to get admission into the PUC, must note that the cut-off marks criteria for these colleges will be 60 per cent. Students who have cleared their SSC results can apply for the same. Not just Karnataka but students who completed their class 10 from other states can also apply for admissions at Karnataka pre-university courses.

The admissions to Karnataka-based colleges for classes 11 and 12 or PU first and second year will be on SSC marks. Students will be given admissions based on cut-off lists created by colleges. Soon after the SSC results, the admission process starts at different colleges which create a cut-off list based on the marks obtained by applicants.

Advertisement

Last year, Seshadripuram PU College had a cut-off of 89 per cent for science courses and 86 per cent for commerce. In MES college, the cut-off was at 94 per cent for science and 90 per cent for commerce students.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results 2022 were announced last week. The passing percentage was 85. 63 per cent. The girls have outshined the boys in the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result 2022. The passing percentage among the girls stood at 90.29 per cent. Whereas, for boys, it was 81.30 per cent. A total of 8,53,436 students sat for the class 10 board examinations. Out of this, 7,30,881 students have cleared the exams with flying colours. In order to clear the exams, at least 35 marks are required in each subject.

According to BC Nagesh, 22 districts in Karnataka have secured A grade while 2 districts (Bengaluru South and Yadgir) have secured B Grade. Additionally, 145 students have scored 625/625. Rural areas of the state have outshined the performance by the students of urban areas as a total of 292946 students in urban areas have passed with a pass percentage of 86.64 per cent, whereas 428385 students have passed with a pass percentage of 91.32 per cent in the rural areas, as reported by Indian Express.

Advertisement

For those who could not clear exams in the first go, the board will conduct the supplementary examination on June 27. This year, a total of 11,8875 students have scored A+ grade or more than 90 per cent marks.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Primary and Secondary education minister BC Nagesh on Friday announced that the second PUC exams have concluded and the evaluation is set to begin from next week. The results will be announced in the third week of June.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.