Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2022: How to Download Marksheet at karresults.nic.in, via SMS, Digilocker

The Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2022 is being declared on Saturday, June 18. Even though the result is being announced at 11 am, the link to check marks is unlikely to be activated before 11:30 am. The result links will be activated at karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in, and result.bspucpa.com.

2nd PUC Result LIVE Updates

Students awaiting their results need to keep their KSEEB admit card handy to check the roll number or unique id written on it to check marks. With nearly 6 lakh students, their parents, and teachers checking their results at the same time, the websites might be slow for some. Last year, the links were not available hours after the declaration of results.

If you are one of the lakhs of students awaiting Karnataka 2nd PUC results, here are some ways to know to get your results in fastest possible ways -

Advertisement

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How to Check via Websites

Step 1: Visit the official website, karresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Students can also view the results at alternative websites including karnataka.gov.in, pue.kar.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, and result.bspucpa.com.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How to Check Marks at Digilocker

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under the Digital India initiative. Students need to create an account to access the results here. Here are the steps to check:

Step 1. Go to the official website of DigiLocker, click on sign-up

Step 2. Enter required such as name, mobile number, email id, Aadhar card number. Submit

Step 3. You will receive a security PIN

Step 4. Set a username. After the results are out, go to the website of DigiLocker

Step 5: Login using your credentials.

Step 6: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose HBSE 10th

Advertisement

Step 7: Choose the HBSE 10th exam result 2022 category.

Step 8: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type KAR12, give space, and type your registration number on a blank message

Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Important Websites to check

Here are the list of websites from where students can check their results.

karresults.nic.in

result.dkpucpa.com

Advertisement

kseeb.kar.nic.in

Advertisement

pue.kar.nic.in

Once the result is out, students need to ensure its error-free. While the online result is only a provisional mark sheet, the Department of Education will create a final mark sheet on the basis of the same. Thus, its critical that students check the mark sheet thoroughly.

Last year, a total of 6,66,497 students had registered for Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2021. Out of which, 3,35,138 were boys and 3,313,59 were girls. A total of 2,51,686 students had appeared in commerce stream, 69,529 students had appeared in arts, and 2,19,777 in science. The total number of students passed in the Science stream was 2,19,783, in commerce stream 2,51,686 students were declared passed, while in arts stream, the number was 1,95,034.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.