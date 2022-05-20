Karnataka PUC 2nd Result by Third Week of June, Evaluation to Begin Next Week

After announcing the results for the class 10 board exams or SSLC, the Karnataka Board now aims to declare the results for Karnataka PUC 2nd or class 12 exams soon. The Karnataka PUC 2nd exams for have concluded for pver 6.8 lakh students and the board is aiming to declare results within a month’s time. Once declared, the result will be available at dpe.karnataka.gov.in.

All those who registered for the exams, however, did not appear for the same. This year has seen one of the highest drop-outs with as many as 7,856 students missing Karnataka PUC 2nd exams on the first day itself. This also included students protesting against the uniform rule including hijab ban. Two girls walked out of exams on the first day when asked to remove hijab (headscarf).Meanwhile, student whose alleged social media post led to violence in the old town of Hubballi on April 16 night, appeared for the second Pre-University exam in May.

Students will be able to check their scores online. The result will be declared after a media briefing by the state education minister BC Nagesh. Marksheet will be released online at official websites including karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, and result.bspucpa.com.

Last year, the board had achieved 100 per cent pass percentage. As many as 590153 students took the exam out of which 2,239 students secured 600/600 or full marks. It was a 30 per cent increase in the first-class marks from 2020. A total of 1,95,650 students also received distinction in the 2nd PUC examination.

