Karnataka PUC II 2022 Sample Question Papers Released, How to Download

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, on Thursday released the sample question papers for the Karnataka PUC II Exams 2022. The released sample papers are for Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Home Science, Sanskrit, French, Arabic, History, Economics, Geography, Business Studies and Hindustani Music, among various other subjects.

Students can access these papers online from the department’s official website, pue.kar.nic.in. In addition to these sample papers, the board also released the evaluation criteria and marking schemes for the exam. Karnataka’s education minister B.C. Nagesh shared the links to these sample question papers on his Twitter timeline.

Advertisement

>Steps to Download PUC II 2022 Model Question Papers 2021-22

Step 1: Log on to Karnataka PUC’s official website, pue.kar.nic.im

Step 2: Here, click on the ‘II PU Model Question Papers 2021-22’

Step 3:You will be directed to a page with a subject wise question papers list.

Step 4: Click on the subject whose same question paper you wish to see.

Download and save the model paper for preparing for the exam. Candidates can also file objections (if any) related to questions in the sample paper through email at dpuemqp@gmail.com on or before February 5. Please note that these are just sample papers, and the main exams may or may not feature the exact question mentioned in them.

The Karnataka PUC II Exams 2022 is slated to be held from April 26. Starting with mathematics, Education and Basic Maths on the first day, the exam will go on till May 4 and conclude with the English paper. The exams will be conducted in both morning and evening shifts. While the morning shift exam will be held from 10:15 AM to 1: 30 AM, the evening shift exams are scheduled from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Advertisement

However, while releasing the exam date sheet, the board clarified that time table was tentative and may be deferred due to the COVID-19 situation or any other factor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.