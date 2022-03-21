Karnataka PUC II: No Re-exam for Students Who Protested for Hijab

Students in Karnataka who want to sit for the re-exam of the Pre-university College (PUC) II will not be allowed to do so if they are amongst the ones participating in the hijab protests in the state, the primary and secondary education minister B C Nagesh has said.

Such students will not be given a second chance to appear for their practical exam, which they had boycotted in February-March, reported a leading news daily. The government said that students who were “absent" for the practicals conducted as part of the board exams and now wants to appear for the re-exam will not be given a chance to do so. The second PU exams will begin on April 22 and conclude on May 5.

“How can we even consider the possibility? If we allow the students who boycotted the practicals for not being allowed to wear hijab to the exam even after the high court gave its interim order, then another student will come citing some other reason and seek a second chance. It is impossible," Nagesh said.

In PUC II exams, practical exams carry 30 marks and theory carries 70. This takes the total to 100 marks per paper. Students who did not appear for practical exams will now lose the 30 marks, however, they will be allowed to appear for the 70 marks theory exam.

Earlier, several students had boycotted the practical exams as they were asked to sit for tests in a separate room for wearing hijab. Some students even staged protests and asked that they be allowed to wear headscarves. They claimed that they have been wearing hijab daily but asking them to sit in a separate room because of it was a discrimination.

The Karnataka High Court later ruled that hijabs will not allowed in schools and colleges. A bench consisting of Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi, JM Khazi, and Krishna S Dixit heard a batch of pleas by students from Udupi and Kundapura, stating they be allowed to wear hijab while attending offline classes. However, on February 16, the Karnataka government issued a circular quoting the HC’s interim order directing all schools and colleges under the minority welfare department not to allow hijabs, saffron stoles, and scarves in the classrooms.

