Karnataka Schools Reopening From Next Week: BC Nagesh

Karnataka to reopen schools from coming week (Representational Image)
Karnataka school reopening decision will be taken on meeting to be held on January 29.

Bengaluru // Updated: January 27, 2022, 10:32 IST

Karnataka is considering reopening schools from next week, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh informed media. Different officials from the state governments will hold a meeting to discuss exact dates and modalities of reopening physical classes.

“The decision on the opening of the school will be taken at the meeting which will be held on January 29," said the Karnataka education minister. He was talking at the launch of Gram One Center in Moornadu village of Madikeri Taluk.

The state is considering a phase-wise reopening amid strict Covid-19 protocol. The state is also considering opening schools on three days only. Different plans will be considered in the meeting before arriving at the final decision. Schools, where students or children are found to be Covid positive, will be shut and sanitized, as per rules.

School reopening is being reconsidered because of the approaching board exams. Karnataka will hold board exams from March 28. Schools have been shut, however, classes have been conducted in online mode. Now, several states are reconsidering opening schools as Covid-19 cases have been on a decline yet again.

While Maharashtra has allowed all schools to allow students to attend physical classes from January 24 onwards, Delhi too will take a decision on reopening schools today. Tamil Nadu education minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamazohi also said that classes 10, 11 and 12 will be allowed to attend physical classes in February as the government is considering easing relaxations. Experts suggest that school closure are causing not only learning gaps but also socio-emotional.

