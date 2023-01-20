Karnataka SSLC 2023 Timetable Released, Exams from March 31

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the final timetable for Karnataka SSLC 2023 exams. The Karnataka SSLC final timetable 2023 is for regular fresh/regular repeaters/private fresh/private repeaters/NSR and NSPR candidates. Students who are going to appear for the Karnataka SSLC final exam this year can check or download the timetable on the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the revised Karnataka SSLC 2023 date sheet, the Class 10 main exams will be conducted from 31 March 2023 (Friday) and will end on 15 April 2023 (Saturday). The exams will be held in a single shift that begins at 10:30 am.

The Karnataka SSLC exam will begin with the first language subject paper which includes Hindi, Marathi, English, English (NCERT), Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Sanskrit, and will end with the core subject paper which is Social Science.

Karnataka SSLC 2023 Time Table: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Latest News’ section and click on it.

Step 3: On the new page, look for and click on the link that reads – ‘Click here for March/April 2023 S.S.L.C. Main Examination Revised Final Timetable’.

Step 4: The Karnataka SSLC 2023 Time Table will open in PDF format.

Step 5: Check, save and download the Karnataka Class 10 revised date sheet.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Revised Date Sheet 2023

-31 March 2023: First Language: Hindi, Marathi, English, English (NCERT), Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Sanskrit.

- 3 April 2023: Core Subject: Maths and Sociology.

-6 April 2023: Second Language: English and Kannada.

-8 April 2023: Core Subject: Elements of Electrical Engineering – IV, Elements of Mechanical or Electrical Engineering – II, Elements of Mechanical Engineering – IV, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI ‘C’, Elements of Computer Science and Economics.

-10 April 2023: Core Subject: Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music, Karnataka Music/ Hindustani Music.

-12 April 2023: Third Language: Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, and Tulu.

-15 April 2023: Core Subject: Social Science.

Candidates are advised to go through the notification and also keep a regular check on the main website.

