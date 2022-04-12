Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Result in May

Karnataka Board students can download their answer keys from the official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Over 8.73 lakh students who appeared for the exams from March 28 to April 11 can download their answer key today. The answer key will have the correct answers, as per the board. The board exam result will be based on the answer key.

Karnataka education Minister BC Nagesh informed that Karnataka SSLC results are set for the second week of May and the supplementary exams will be held in the last week of June.

While the minister said that the SSLC exams have been completed ‘smoothly’, there was a debate during exams as some students were turned down and an invigilator was suspended for wearing a hijab. Further, a girl student died while writing the exam this year.

Advertisement

More than 8.74 lakh students enrolled for the exams this year. The exams were held over 48,000 halls across 3,440 centers across the state. The exams were held amid Covid-19 precautions. Wearing masks, and maintaining social distance was mandatory. Last year the board exams were held in MCQ format.

Once announced, the result will be available at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, and karresults.nic.in. To pass the exam, students need to obtain 33 per cent marks.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 recorded the highest-ever percentage. None of the male students who took the exams has failed and attained a 100 per cent pass percentage. Among girls, the pass percentage is 99.99 per cent.

The exams were conducted on July 19 and 22 in MCQ format last year. A total of 157 students have obtained full marks or 625 out of 625 in 2020, in 2021 the six students attained the feat. It would be worth seeing if the state registers an increase in pass percentage for the third consecutive year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.