Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: When, Where & How to Check KSEEB 10th Marks Memos

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Over 8 lakh students will be checking results today as the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all set to declare Karnataka 10th or SSLC results. The results will be announced by Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh via a media briefing. After which students will be able to check their scores online at sslc.karnataka.gov. Read More
In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties encountered during remote learning, KSEEB had decided to give 10 per cent grace marks to candidates in SSLC exams. If any student needs three marks each in three subjects, teachers can now make an exception and award the same from the grace marks kitty. Previously, this was allowed to up to five marks.
Around 8.40 lakh students took the SSLC board exams in 2020. Out of the total, 71.80 per cent of students had passed the exam. As many as 77.74 per cent girls passed the exam and 66.41 per cent of boys cleared the exam. In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 73.70 per cent. About 72.79 per cent students from government schools cleared the exam. 1,550 schools secured a 100 per cent pass percentage, while 62 schools had no students passing the exam.
KSEEB got one of its best results in 2021 as almost all students passed the exams. Among boys the pass percentage is at 100% implying all the students who took the exam have passed it for girls the pass percentage is at 99.99%. This is a huge jump from last year when 71.80% of students had passed. Over 1,28,931 students get A+ grade.
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2021
|99.9%
|2020
|75.53%
|2019
|73.70%
|2018
|71.93%
|2017
|67.87%
|2016
|79.16%
|2015
|81.82%
The Karnataka SSLC Results will also be available at Digilockers. If a student does not have their account at digilocker. here’s how to make one -
Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘Register for DigiLocker’
Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’
Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, use that OTP to verify your number
Step 5: Set your username and password to sign up. Keep the username and password safely for subsequent logins
Step 6: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhar number
Step 7: Choose any of the signup options
Step 8: Sign in using your registered user name and password to save your documents in DigiLocker
Step 1: Visit any of the official websites, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, indiaresults.com, kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
Students need to check the marks memos thoroughly to ensure there is no error. Once downloaded, students can take the following measures to ensure error-free results -
— Check personal details
— Roll number should match
— The spelling of the name of student, parents, school etc should be correct
— Totaling and percentage calculation should be correct
— Grade associated should match the grading policy
In case of any error, students need to check with their principals first and raise concerns till board officials and get it rectified.
Students need to keep their admit cards handy with them to check their roll numbers. The admit cards were assigned to students before appearing for the exams. The hall tickets will have a unique number mentioned, students need this and the date of birth as mentioned in records to check detailed score
The pass percentage in Karnataka SSLC has been over 71 per cent since 2018; it has been consistently increasing ever since. This year too more than 70 per cent of students are expected to pass the exam. This, however, will be the first fall after in three years. The pass percentage last year was 99.99 per cent wherein all students who took exams were passed. This was despite the Karnataka Board holding exams at a time when other boards did not hold exams due to pandemic.
Karnataka SSLC Result will be announced in online mode. Students can download online marksheet while sitting at home and this will act as the provisional marksheet. Students need to know the official websites to download the right marks memo. Here is the list of websites
— sslc.karnataka.gov.in
— kseeb.kar.nic.in
— karnataka.gov.in
— karresults.nic.in
KSEEB will not only assign marks to students but also grades. Students need to ensure that the grades assigned to them match the marks obtained by them. Here is how the grades are assigned -
91-100 Marks = A+ grade
81-90 Marks = A grade
71-80 marks = B+ grade
61-60 marks = B grade
51-60 marks - C+ grade
35-50 marks = C grade
Students will need to secure at least 35 per cent marks overall. They will have to get 210 out of 600 marks to obtain a pass certificate. However, for language exms, the minimum score to be considered as pass is 70 marks. Those failing to meet passing marks by a small margin will be given grace marks.
Even though the announcement of the result will take place at 12:30, the marks will not be available before 1 PM. Last year, the website was not responsive for hours.
The Karnataka SSLC result will first be announced via a press conference. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh will address media at 12:30 PM. Once declared, the result link will be activated at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in. The result for over 8 lakh students will be announced, hence the websites are expected to see high traffic.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC result today, May 19. The result will be announced at 12:30 PM. Once declared it will be available online via official websites — karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in for over 8 lakh students.
After last year’s 99.9% pass percentage, the result is likely to be announced in line with pre-pandemic years when about 71% of students who would appear for the exam would have had passed it. In order to pass the KSEEB’s SSLC or Class 10 exam, a candidate must get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in every subject and overall. Apart from marks, students will also get grades for their SSLC results.
Karnataka SSLC 2022 exams were conducted amid covid-19 precautions in February. This year, the baord will offer 10 per cent grace marks to students who miss the passing mark. Earlier the grace marks was capped at 5 per cent, the same has been increased to allow relaxation for the batch which has attended most of its classes online due to the pandemic.
