Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Over 145 Students Top With 100% Marks, Meet Toppers

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) released the results of this year’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 examination. As per the announced results this year pass percentage is 85.63 per cent and 145 kids got 100 per cent marks. This year also girls have performed better that the boys in the exam. This year, 90.29 per cent girls cleared the exams, while 81.30 boys passed the exams.

Karnataka SSLC Result LIVE Updates 2022

Advertisement

The students who took the SSLC exams between March 28 and April 11 will be able to view their results on the official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Meanwhile, the state minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh, has also released a merit list on May 19. This year of the total 8,53,436 students, who took the exams, 7,30,881 have been promoted.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Toppers

This year, as many as 145 students have bagged rank 1 with 100 per cent marks. Of these 116 students are from unaided schools, 21 from government and eight from aided schools. The second position has been also taken by score of studnets this year. As per the announced results, 309 students have secured rank 2, with 624 marks out of the total 625 marks. Among these most of the students (237 ) are from unaided schools.

At the same time, 472 students secured third position with 623 marks. At rank 4, a total of 615 students have scored 622 marks each and rank 5 is shared by 706 students who obtained 621 marks out of 625 each.

Advertisement

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Passing percentage

Overall 71.8 percent of Karnataka board SSLC students passed in 2020. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 73.7 percent. Students are required to obtain a minimum of 35 percent in order to pass the SSLC Class 10 examination 2022. They must obtain the minimum passing grades in all individual disciplines.

Karnataka SSLC Toppers 2020

The board released the merit list in 2020, and six pupils took first place with 625 marks, namely -

Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde,

Chirayu, Nikhilesh Murali,

Dheeraj Reddy,

Anush and

Tanmayi

Advertisement

Karnataka Class 10 Toppers 2019

Rank Topper Name Percentage

1 Srujana D 100%

1 Naganjali 100%

2 Bhavana U.S 99.84%

Advertisement

2 Bhavana R 99.84%

2 Sairam S 99.84%

2 Harshith C 99.84%

2 Sinchana Lakshmi 99.84%

2 Kripa K.R 99.84%

Advertisement

2 Anupama Kamath 99.84%

2 Chinmayi 99.84%

2 Pragathi M 99.84%

2 Abhin B 99.84%

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Toppers list of previous years

The SSLC exam results of last year were released in August. 99.9 per cent of students passed the Class 10 exam and only one female student failed as she appeared for the exam in the wrong test centre. Since the Karnataka Board did not publish the merit list, there were no top scorers in the SSLC exam last year. As per KSEEB, 157 students received 625 out of 625, 289 students received 623 marks, and 43 students received 622 marks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.