Karnataka SSLC Result Tomorrow: Students to Grace Marks, Know Marking Scheme

Ahead of the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022, good news for students. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has decided to give grace marks to students. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties encountered during remote learning, KSEEB had decided to give 10 per cent grace marks to candidates in SSLC exams. If any student needs three marks each in three subjects, teachers can now make an exception and award the same from the grace marks kitty. Previously, this was allowed to up to five marks.

The move is expected to take the pass percentage or number of students passing the exam up. Last year, Karnataka Board reported its highest ever passing percentage as all students barring one were promoted to the next class. While none of the male students failed the exam, the pass percentage among female students was 99.99. Only one student failed the exam after she took the exam from the wrong centre. While the pass percentage this year might be less than 2021’s 99.99 per cent, with higher grace marks, the pass percentage is likely to be on the higher side as compared to pre-pandemic data.

This year, a total of 8.73 lakh students from 15,387 schools in the state had appeared for the SSLC exams which were conducted offline between March 28 and April 11. . Ahead of the final results, KSEEB had declared a provisional answer key allowing the students to predicate their score in the exam. The pass percentage in Karnataka SSLC has been over 71 per cent since 2018; it has been consistently increasing ever since. This year too more than 70 per cent of students are expected to pas the exam.

Year Pass Percentage 2021 99.9% 2020 75.53% 2019 73.70% 2018 71.93% 2017 67.87% 2016 79.16% 2015 81.82%

In order to pass the KSEEB’s SSLC or Class 10 exam, a candidate must get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in every subject and overall. Apart from marks, students will also get grades for their SSLC results. The marks distribution for the grades is as follows -

91-100 Marks = A+ grade

81-90 Marks = A grade

71-80 marks = B+ grade

61-60 marks = B grade

51-60 marks - C+ grade

35-50 marks = C grade

The results will be announced by Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh via a media briefing. As soon as the result is announced in front of media, it will be available for students to check. Students can download marks memos from the official websites at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in. Last year, the result could not be downloaded from the website even after an hour after declaration.

The Karnataka SSLC 2022 exams were conducted in seven different language mediums. Students had to select three languages in addition to the core subjects, Mathematics, Social Science and Science. The first language paper features a total of 125 marks questions whereas other subjects had a maximum of 100 marks. The duration for second and third language papers was 3 hours. For all other subjects, students were given 3 hours 15 minutes to attempt the paper.

