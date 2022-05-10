Karnataka SSLC Results by May Third Week, Know How to Check

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results are likely to be announced in the third week of May. Once declared, the class 10 results would be available on the official websites at karresults.nic.in, and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Students who had appeared for the exam will need their application number and date of birth to check and download their marksheets.

As per sources, the exam result could be declared in third week of May, however, their is no official confirmation yet. The evaluation of copies is almost done. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted SSLC exams from March 28 to April 11. It had released the provisional answer key on April 12.

To clear the SSLC exam, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. The supplementary exam will be held in the last week of June, Karnataka education Minister BC Nagesh had informed earlier.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of KSEEB

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSLC result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Check your Karnataka SSLC result

A total of 8,73,846 candidates had registered for the SSLC exams from across 15,387 schools in the state. These includes 4,52,732 male, 4,21,110 female candidates and four transgender candidates. This year, however, more than 20,000 students were absent on the first exam, which is the highest number in the last five sessions.

In 2021, KSEEB had recorded the highest-ever pass percentage of the SSLC results. While none of the male students who had appeared for the exams failed, the pass percentage among girls was at 99.99 per cent. Only one student had failed as she had taken the exam from the wrong centre. The Karnataka SSLC exams 2021 was conducted on July 19 and 23. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 72.79 per cent while in 2020, it was 71.80 per cent.

