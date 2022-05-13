Karnataka SSLC Results on May 19 at sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Wait of more than 8 lakh candidates is going to be over soon as the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all set to declare the class 10 or SSLC results. Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh informed that the results for Karnataka SSLC exams held from March 28 to April 11 will be announced next week. Specifically on May 19, Thursday. Students who took these exams will be able to check their marks at karresults.nic.in, and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

This year’s pass percentage is likely to go down as compared to last year. Last year, all students barring one were promoted to next class. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 72.79 per cent while in 2020, it was 71.80 per cent. This year too, it is expected to be over 70 per cent.

Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) a provisional answer key on April 12 and now the final results are being declared. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for the class 11 or inter admissions. To clear the SSLC exam, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall.

A total of 8,73,846 candidates had registered for the SSLC exams from across 15,387 schools in the state. These includes 4,52,732 male, 4,21,110 female candidates and four transgender candidates. This year, however, more than 20,000 students were absent on the first exam, which is the highest number in the last five sessions.

