Karnataka SSLC Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest while Writing Exam

A 15-year-old student in Karnataka’s Mysuru district died of cardiac arrest while writing her class SSLC (class 10) exam, reported Times Of India. The incident occurred on Monday when the deceased, Anushri began writing her exam at Vidyodaya high school centre in the T Narasipura town. Nearly 7 minutes after beginning the exam, she suddenly collapsed inside the classroom. The staff at the exam centre immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, reported TOI.

The deceased was a student at Government High Schools, Madapura and originally belonged to the nearby Akkur village.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka class 10 or SSLC board exam began on Monday with the first language paper of Kannada, Telegu, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil or Sanskrit. The SSLC exam is slated to go on till April 11. More than 8.74 lakh students have enrolled to appear for the board exam being conducted in over 48,000 halls in 3,440 centres across the state.

The exams are being conducted after a long controversy over the wearing of hijabs at educational institutes in Karnataka. As the SSLC exams began on Monday, the state’s Home minister Araga Jnanendra issued a strict warning against wearing hijab to the exams centre. He said that anyone violating the High Court order on hijab will not be permitted to write their exam. Adding that violation of the HC order will invite legal action, Jnanendra emphasised that students will have to remove their hijab before entering the exam hall.

Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education minister, BC Nagesh also expressed his views on similar lines and said that police will take action against the offenders. However, Nagesh added that he was confident that no student will give the opportunity for such things.

Students have to appear for the exam in their school uniforms. Ahead of the final exams, the Karnataka board had also conducted the preparatory exams for class 10 students between February 21 and 26

The Karnataka board class 12 is slated to be conducted between April 22 and May 18.

