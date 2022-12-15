Karnataka TET 2022 Result Declared at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka school education department has declared the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) result on Dec 14. Candidates who took the exam can check it on the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. While 20,070 candidates have qualified in paper 1, 41,857 candidates have qualified in paper 2.

The KARTET 2022 was held on November 6. The school education department shared the KARTET final answer key on November 25. More than 92 per cent of the applicants had appeared for the exam. Candidates have to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks or, get at least 90 out of 150 questions right to qualify the exam.

A total of 332913 candidates had appeared for the exam. Out of the this, 28,471 candidates have failed the exam. As many as 140801 candidates appeared for paper 1 while 192112 appeared for KARTET 2022 paper 2. A total of 1,54,929 candidates had applied for paper-1 and 2,06456 candidates applied for paper-2.

In paper 1, as many as 3871 candidates appeared in Bangalore south, 3555 in Bangalore north, 788 in Bangalore rural, 5492 in Chitradurga, 5473 in Davangere, 3266 in Kolar, 4152 in Shimoga, 4229 in Tumkur, 2495 in Chikkaballapur, 1076 in Madhugiri, 5438 in Bagalkote, 5686 in Belgaum, 9844 in Vijayapur, 6640 in Dharwad, 3861 in Gadag. A total of 4233 candidates appeared in Haveri and 1361 candidates appeared in Uttara Kannada.

KARTET 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log in using your application id and password

Step 4: Take a print of the result for further use

The KARTET 2022 was held in two sessions — the paper 1 started from 9 am to 12 pm whereas paper 2 began from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Karnataka TET answer key 2022 was released on November 10. Candidates were given time to raise objections. It is conducted every year to recruit candidates for the posts of teacher in the state’s government schools. Paper 1 is administered to hire lower primary teachers (classes 1–5), on the other hand, paper 2 is conducted to recruit upper primary teachers (classes 6–8).

