Karnataka to get its First National Midwifery Training Institute

Karnataka is all set to have its first National Midwifery Training Institute (NMTI) at the State-run Vani Vilas Women & Children Hospital in Bengaluru. The initiative has been taken as a public-private partnership between Central and State governments, UNICEF and Bengaluru-based Aastrika Foundation.

The poor health services and untrained support during the delivery lead to unexpected maternal and infant death, therefore, the need to have knowledgeable and trained midwives is required for safe and healthy childbirth. As midwifery is known to be a frontline worker who is trained specially to handle pregnancy, child-birth and the well-being of a mother and newborn, they need to be properly trained and have the knowledge of the latest techniques.

As per the media reports, the institute will provide training to the midwifery educators who will further train the nurses and other midwives in the state. The training will be facilitated by international midwives, the report claimed.

The news portal report also states that Karnataka is said to have the highest Maternal Mortality Ratio in southern India with 83 maternal deaths per lakh live births. The alarming figure called out the need for a midwifery training institute.

Chief of Field Office, UNICEF for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, Meital Rusdia told The New Indian Express that Midwifery is a proven, globally acclaimed intervention that can prevent as many as 83 per cent of all maternal and newborn deaths. “The initiative has promoted respectful maternal care and natural births, thereby bringing down the need for C-sections," said Meital Rusdia.

As per the World Health Organisation, “India has over two million nurse-midwives and nearly 9,00,000 Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs). In its extraordinary leadership in midwifery, in addition to the already existing workforce, the Government of India has committed to an additional 85,000 midwives by 2023."

