Karnataka to get New AIIMS, Centre Gives Nod to State's Request

In a welcoming move, the Union Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has given green signal for establishing an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Karnataka. The new new 538 bed institute is set to come up in three years and will cost Rs 489 crore. The new institute will come up at Kyalasanahalli near Hennur Main road in Bengaluru.

The move come after a meeting between Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also took to Twitter saying, “I thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for assuring an AIIMS for Karnataka. This will greatly benefit the state and further enhance the state’s health and medical education," Sudhakar said.

It can be remembered here that Karnataka had earlier submitted a request to the Union government seeking permission to set up an AIIMS in the state to enhance public healthcare and medical education infrastructure.

Among other decisions, that were also announced were that the DPR for a new National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) polytrauma centre and PG institute has been submitted to the Standing Finance Committee (SFC).

Meanwhile, the minister also sought the Union government to establish a separate state-level university for nursing and allied health sciences to ensure the quality and professionalism, PPP model for the administration of hospitals and a special curriculum and training for in-service doctors in hospital management. Stating that more local students will benefit from the move, the minister also suggested prioritising domicile students in deemed universities. He further urged for extending GoI’s assistance to establish medical colleges in all districts irrespective of whether it has a private medical college or not.

