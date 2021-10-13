Karnataka to Reopen Schools for Classes 1 to 5 After Dussehra

The Karnataka government will reopen primary schools in the state after Dussehra, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said on Friday. The option of online classes will, however, remain open, and attending physical classes would not be compulsory. Parents would not be forced to send their children to schools.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also keen on opening primary schools. A meeting will be conducted soon with the expert committee in this regard and hopefully, we will be able to begin classes from the very next day of the Dasara festival," he told news agency IANS.

“By the grace of God, Corona cases are coming down in the state. Positivity rate is very low and experts are suggesting that the schools could be open for students of Classes 1 to 5," he added. Many districts in Karnataka have not recorded a single case of Covid-19, he added. The staff of government schools has been directed to start the ‘midday meal’ programme from the very next day after the Dussehra festival.

Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar said had earlier said the decision to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 would be taken after the festivities are over and that schools will be reopened in a phased manner. “The decision regarding the reopening of schools from class one to five in the state will be taken after the festive season. We are in no hurry to reopen educational institutes. The educational institutes and the schools will be opened in a phased manner after the discussion with the parents and medical experts."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government reopened classes 6 to 12 after a 13-member committee was formed to advise on the reopening of schools and colleges in the state. Parents in Karnataka have signed an online petition as well to begin pre-schools. They claim that prolonged school closures have had an impact on children’s mental health apart from academics.

