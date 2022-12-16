Home » News » education-career » Karnataka UG, PG Students Can Now Write Exams in Both Kannada and English

Karnataka UG, PG Students Can Now Write Exams in Both Kannada and English

The minister stated that so far students could write answers to question papers in either Kannada or English. However, the new decision will let students write bilingually in their answer sheets

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 08:30 IST

Karnataka, India

Students can write exams of any subject in both Kannada and English at the graduation and post-graduation level, the minister said (Representative image)
The Karnataka Higher Education Council has permitted students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses to write their exams in both Kannada and English mediums. The decision was taken at the council’s 23rd general meeting on December 14. The meeting was presided over by the state’s higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan.

The minister stated that so far students could write answers to question papers in either Kannada or English. However, the new decision will let students write bilingually in their answer sheets. He asserted that the option was already available in polytechnic courses.

Furthermore, in accordance with the National Education Policy’s (NEP) goal of promoting higher education in regional languages, it was decided to translate high-quality books into Kannada, said the minister. He went on to say that it was also decided to form a high-level committee to use technology to accomplish this.

“It has been decided to allow students to write the examination of any subject in both Kannada and English at the graduation and post graduation level," tweeted the minister. “Quality books on all subjects will be translated into Kannada as directed by UGC to achieve the #NEP2020 aspiration of providing higher education in regional languages. Steps will also be taken to provide adequate arrangements for tribal studies in the Karnataka State Folklore VV," he added.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to accommodate tribal studies at the existing Karnataka State Folklore University instead of establishing a new tribal university. The minister noted that as part of good governance month, vice-chancellors and higher officials must tour colleges within their jurisdictions to assess instruction progress. He said that there should be a greater emphasis on research in higher education, as well as increased funding.

