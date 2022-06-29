Karnataka Village Kids go to School on Horse, Move Aims at Increasing Footfall Post Covid-19

School-going kids are still getting used to the post-pandemic world. Things may have been better with older kids with exams and regular classes. But the younger ones are yet in the mood of staying cozily at home. Bringing them back to school on time is a herculean task for the parents.

But, this is not so the tough task in the Kandahalli village of Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. For all those toddlers who find every reason on earth to miss school, there is a catch. How about a ride on a horseback to school? Woah, you may exclaim… but it is possible and very much happening here!

When any kid in this village starts creating a ruckus or doesn’t want to go to school, the parents call Nagendra aka Kudure Nagendra. He is offered to go back to school on horseback.

Nagendra, the 42-year-old hourse owner is offering this service free of cost to help kids get used to school and daily routine. “We elders have struggled and suffered so much due to covid and are finding it difficult to get back to normal. These are kids after all. I am just trying to help them. Once they get used to going to school and attending classes regularly, then they are on their own. Kids are good company, actually" said Nagendra to News18.com

Clearly, Nagendra is an animal lover and bought this horse eight years ago from Mysuru. He also owns dogs, ducks, pigeons, rabbits, parrots, love birds, sheep, and goats on his farm. He does coconut trading for a living. One can see Kudure Nagendra (Horse Nagendra) riding his horse to nearby villages when he has work.

42-year-old Nagendra is a savior for many parents whose kids throw tantrums to go to school. These kids even sit attentively in the class because they know there is a horse ride waiting for them to drop home as well, say teachers.

