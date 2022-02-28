Karnataka's Shivamogga Reopens Schools After Being Shut for a Week

Schools and colleges in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district reopened after a week of being shut following the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. The district admin has extended the prohibitory orders under Sec 144 CrPC here, till March 4.

The district administration had imposed a curfew in the district and closed schools and colleges on February 21. The police had arrested 10 people in connection with the case and the government has stated that it does not look like to be just a case of murder. “There seems to be a larger picture than what appears to the eye," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated.

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was murdered by a gang of miscreants February 20. Popularly known as Harsha Hindu, he was in the forefront of Hindutva activities and questioned illegal transportation of cows. His murder led to widespread violence and the police department had clamped curfew orders since last Monday.

Schools for up to class 10 had reopened in Karnataka on February 14 amid the hijab row. “I appeal to everyone to work together & see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

