KARTET 2022 Answer Key to be Out This Weekend: Karnataka Edu Minister

The Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 answer key will be released this weekend, the state minister of school education, BC Nagesh has said. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download the KARTET 2022 answer key from the official websites at sts.karnataka.gov.in, or schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Out of the total registered candidates, as many as 92 per cent had taken the exam, Nagesh added. The Karnataka education department conducted the KARTET 2022 on November 6. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks, or at least get 90 questions correct out of the total of 150 question, in order to clear the exam.

More than 3500 posts were reported vacant prior to releasing the KARTET or K-TET 2022 notification. “The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) has been conducted smoothly. Out of the total candidates who have applied, 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination. Answer key will be published by this weekend," Nagesh tweeted.

K-TET 2022 Answer Key: How to check

Step 1: Go to the Karnataka TET official website

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: The Karnataka TET answer key for both paper 1 and 2 will be displayed on the screen. Save and download for future use.

The Karnataka TET 2022 was conducted in two sessions for a duration of two and a half hours each. The morning shift was conducted from 9:30 am to noon for paper 1 and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4:30 pm for paper 2. After releasing the answer key, candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the answer key. Based on the challenges raised, the final answer key will be prepared as well as the results. The date to announce the result will be issued in due course of time.

