Kashmir University Gets its First Female VC in Prof Nilofar Khan

Professor Nilofar Khan, new VC of Kashmir University (Image: ANI)
She will replace earth-scientist Prof Talat Ahmad whose three-year term ended in August 2021. Khan will be the first-ever female to head the university.

Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: May 19, 2022, 19:27 IST

Khan is professor of Department of Home Science at University of Kahsmir. She has been appointed for a tenure of three years with effect from the date she takes charge.

Recently, Jamia and JNU too have got their first-ever female vice-chancellors. The first-ever female vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Najma Akhtar has also been conferred with the Padma Shri award. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) got its first woman Vice-Chancellor in Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit who was a professor at Savitri Phule Phule Pune University (SPPU). Pandit is also the first-ever JNUite to be appointed as VC of its alma matter.

first published: May 19, 2022, 19:21 IST