KC Mahindra Education Offers Scholarship Worth Rs 10,000 for Underprivileged Students, Applications Open

The K. C. Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) has invited applications for its annual Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) 2022 to encourage and support students from low-income families. The All India Talent Scholarship is for those who wish to pursue a job-oriented Diploma course from recognised Government Polytechnic Institutes in India. As part of this scholarship, those selected will be awarded a scholarship of Rs. 10,000, per annum. The last date to apply for the scholarship application is September 10, 2022.

The trust aims to provide scholarship to 550 students annually, for a maximum period of three years. Those interested can apply for the scholarship through www.kcmet.org.

Eligibility for the scholarship

To be eligible, the candidate should have passed SSC/HSC or equivalent examinations in the 10th /12th standard with more than 60 per cent marks. The candidate should have secured admission in a government or any other recognised Polytechnic Institute for a diploma course. This scholarship will only be given to candidates who are enrolling for the first year of their course.

The application form and list of documents required for the application is available on the KCMET website. For students in Maharashtra, the deadline to submit the application is 10th September 2022. Shortlisted applicants will be intimidated of the interview date and venue well in advance.

The K. C. Mahindra Education Trust has been awarding this scholarship since 1995. Till date, 11,290 students have been awarded this scholarship across India. While awarding the scholarship, a special preference is given to girls, children from lower income group families, differently abled children, and children of armed forces personnel. For further details on the Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) students can visit: www.kcmet.org. Students must remember that this scholarship is only for students belonging from low-income families.

