KC Mahindra Education Trust Invites Applications For Scholarships Worth Rs 10000 for Polytechnic Diploma Courses

The KC Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) has invited applications for its annual Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) 2022. It aims to encourage and support students from low-income families who wish to pursue a job-oriented diploma course from recognised government polytechnic institutes in India. A scholarship award of Rs 10,000 per annum is given to 550 students annually, for a maximum period of 3 years.

To be eligible, the candidate should have passed SSC or class 10 and HSC or class 12 or equivalent examinations with more than 60 per cent of marks. The candidate must have secured admission in a government or any other recognised polytechnic institute for a diploma course. This scholarship will only be given to candidates who are enrolling for the first year of their course. Shortlisted applicants will be informed of the interview date and venue well in advance.

The KC Mahindra Education Trust has been awarding this scholarship since 1995. Till date, 11,290 students have been awarded this scholarship across India. A special preference is given to girls, children from lower income group families, differently abled children, and children of armed forces personnel while awarding the scholarship.

MAITS recipients have gone on to win over adversities and chart a new course in their lives. Today MAITS awardees are in established positions in diverse fields like Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering etc.

The trust was founded by the late KC Mahindra in the year 1953. With its vision to transform the lives of people in India through education, by providing financial assistance and recognition to them, across age groups and income strata, KCMET has undertaken many education initiatives. Since inception, these initiatives have made a difference in the lives of over 800,000 deserving and needy students through the provision of more than USD 119.83 million in the form of scholarships, livelihood training programmes, educational support, and financial aid.

