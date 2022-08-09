KCET 2022 Aspirants File Plea Stating Their 12th Marks Not Considered for Admission, Counselling Delayed

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 counselling and document verification process has been postponed to August 18, after some students who passed the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 alleged their marks are not being considered for admission. A section of students has approached the Karnataka high court claiming the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has sent them a note stating their PUC 2020-21 marks will not be taken into account for the college admissions via KCET.

“The marks of students who have passed out in 2021 will not be computed for the purpose of giving ranking in the CET and only the marks obtained in the CET will be taken into consideration for the purpose of granting rankings," petition cites a KEA note, reported PTI. The petition was filed by Keerthana Y H and a dozen other students.

After hearing the petition, an additional advocate general, Dhyan Chinnappa, told the HC that the counselling of students is yet to begin adding that it will not commence until the HC hears the petition. The case has been adjourned to August 18. A single-judge bench of SR Krishna Kumar was hearing the petition on Monday.

“Qualifying examination marks are usually higher in the nature of the examinations and the CET markings are usually lower. qualifying examination marks, and by taking the CET marks alone for half the proportion would completely disturb the merit matrix of every student," the petition claimed, the news agency added.

The HC will hear the case again on August 18, after which the decision on how the counselling process will be done will be decided. Thereafter, the document verification process will start. Executive Director of KEA, Ramya S, however, told a leading news agency that the verification process will continue as per the schedule and will commence two-three days prior to August 18. An official confirmation of the counselling process is likely to be announced today.

