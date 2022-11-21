KCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment List Today, Steps to Download

The round 2 seat allotment result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Counselling 2022 is going to be declared today, November 21. Candidates who applied for KCET Round 2 of counselling can check and download their results via the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the media report the seat allotment results was likely to come out at around 4:00 pm. However, the result is not yet out and is likely to come out today.

KCET 2022 Counselling: How to check the result?

Step 1. Open the online portal– kea.kar.nic.in, in any browser.

Step 2. On the top tab, click Admissions, and a drop-down menu will appear.

Step 3. Select UGCET 2022.

Step 4. Go to the link that says Seat Allotment Results for Round 2.

Step 5. Enter your login information, such as your CET application number and password.

Step 6. Shortly the result list will appear on the screen.

Step 7. Print it out for future use.

Through KCET Counselling eligible candidates will be able to enrol themselves in Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences, BPharma, veterinary, and other programmes. Earlier, the KCET web options entry deadline was extended, and candidates had time until November 20 to change or rearrange their choices.

Students whose names appear on the seat allotment list may exercise their choices between November 22 at 10:00 am and November 24 at 11:59 pm. Following the completion of the choice filling round, candidates must submit the fees for their choice 1 or 2 from November 23 to 25 during banking hours. Choice 1 candidates are required to report to colleges by November 26 at 5:30 pm.

The KCET exam was held this year on June 16, 17, and 18. The KCET academic calendar has been delayed due to a big controversy that occurred this year after KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority) went against its norms and evaluated repeaters entirely on the basis of their KCET marks rather than evaluating them on 50 per cent KCET marks and 50 per cent PUC marks.

