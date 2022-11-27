KCET 2022 Counselling: Second Extended Round Seat Allotment Schedule Out

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for downloading of challan, fee payment and reporting to college by candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 counselling. KEA announced KCET 2022 second round seat allotment result on November 22.

Candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Architecture, B-Pharma, Farm Science Yoga and Naturopathy, and other undergraduate programmes can check the extended schedule on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

“Date has been extended to the candidates who have been allotted seat in second round seat allotment and exercised choice-1 or choice-2 to download the challan, for making payment of fees, and to report for admission at the college," read KEA’s official notification.

The timetable for the second extended session of KCET 2022 counselling has also been issued by KEA. Candidates who want to take part in the second extended round of KCET counselling in 2022 can amend or delete their existing options between November 26 at 5 PM and November 28 at 11 AM. The results of the seat allocation will be announced on November 29, 2022.

Moreover, the candidates who wish to resign from the KEA seat selected in the first round or in the second round, can cancel the seat before November 28 (11 am). The second extended round seat allotment result will be issued on November 29, 2022. Candidates who will get selected in the round two seat allotment can pay the fees and download the admission order between November 29 and November 30. The last date for reporting to allotted colleges is November 30, 2022 (5:30 pm).

According to the official announcement, candidates who received rankings in the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2022 but did not participate in the document verification process (not possessing the verification slip) can attend document verification at KEA, Malleshwaram, Bangalore with all required original documents and photocopies in order to be eligible to compete in the second extended round for the open seats.

