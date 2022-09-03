KCET 2022: Karnataka HC Expected To Give Verdict On Repeaters Row Today

The Karnataka High Court’s order on a petition filed by some candidates for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 is expected soon. The case stems from the decision of the Karnataka Examination Authority, according to which Class XII marks will not be considered when calculating the final KCET merit score for those who repeated the exam in 2021, since they did not appear for board due to the pandemic.

The final hearing in the case was conducted on August 22, after which, the court had reserved its orders. The verdict, which is expected to come today, affects more than 24,000 students who repeated the exam this year. The candidates claim that they are at a disadvantage against other candidates.

According to the candidates who repeated the exam this year, it is utterly unjust since it was only for students who repeated the exam in 2021 that only CET marks were considered while carving out the merit.

The anxiety triggered by the wait for the decision affects not only the repeaters, but also freshers who appeared for the exam this year. It is because if the court order is passed in the favour of repeaters, their allotted marks are expected to change. Many students fear that this might lead to a drop in their ranks.

The high court, earlier, made a proposition that the state government must consider giving 75 percent preference to the KCET marks and 25 percent preference to the PUC marks. The court aimed at striking a balance between the freshers and the repeaters. However, the suggestion never got transformed into a final order.

As per reports, the court was supposed to give the verdict on Thursday but that did not happen. Now, it is expected that the Karnataka High Court will release the final verdict on the case on September 3.

