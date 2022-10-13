KCET 2022 'Option Entry' Registration Process Ends Today: Here's How to Apply, What's Next

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) ‘option entry’ registration process was started by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Tuesday, October 11. Candidates can apply for the option entry via cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The registration link will remain active till 4:00 pm on October 13.

The document verification link was activated on October 10, and candidates have time until October 12 to download the verification slip from the official website. The seat matrix and fee structure are already available on KEA’s official website.

KCET 2022 option entry: Steps to apply

Step 1. Go to the official site, kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link to ‘KCET option entry’ available on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter your login information.

Step 4. Choose your desired college and courses and submit the form.

Step 5. Download and make a copy of it for future use.

Aspirants are advised to keep an eye on the online portal of KEA to stay up to date.

Candidates, who failed to take part in the document verification process on October 7 and 8, were given a second chance to complete the step by reporting to KEA Bengaluru on October 11 at 9:30 am. The document verification is a compulsory process for earning eligibility in UGCET 2022

Aspirants, who did not have their valid study certificate, Kannada medium study certificate, and other required documents countersigned by the concerned BEO, could also appear to complete the process to be eligible for UGCET 2022 seat allotment.

KCET is a state-level entrance exam through which students seek admission to undergraduate professional courses including B.Tech, B.E, B. Pharm, B.Arch and BSc. All private and government educational institutions in the state admit students based on their KCET scores. This year, the exam was conducted from June 16 and 18. Over 2.16 lakh candidates had applied for the entrance test, of which more than 2.10 lakh appeared.

