KCET Allotment Result 2021: First Round Counselling Schedule Revised

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the KCET allotment, counselling schedule. Now, the result for the first allotment round will be released on November 26 by 11 AM. And the last day to report at the allotted schedule is December 3.

Candidates who will be allotted seats in the preliminary round will be able to exercise their choices from November 27 to 30, 2021. The detailed schedule of KCET 1st Round Allotment Result 2021 has been updated on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA has already announced the KCET 2021 mock seat allotment result on November 18. Students can access the mock result at the Karnataka CET 2021 official website - kea.kar.nic.in. To access the mock KCET seat allotment result, candidates were required to use their CET application form numbers.

KCET Mock seat allotment: How to check

If you have not viewed the result, here are the steps to download KCET 2021 mock seat allotment:

Step 1: Open the KCET 2021 official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to KCET mock allotment 2021

Step 3: Candidate will have to enter their Karnataka CET number

Step 4: KCET 2021 mock seat allotment result will get displayed on the screen

Revised Schedule of KCET 1st Allotment Result 2021

The next step in the process will be adding or deleting any of the allotted options and the deadline for the same is November 23, 2021. The final allotment result / list will be out by November 26, 2021. The window to exercise choice will remain open from November 27 to 30. Taking account of the KCET allotment result of the first round, selected candidates will have to complete the formalities and deposit the payment by December 1, 2021. As per the schedule issued by KEA, the last day to report at the allotted schedule is December 3, 2021.

Along with the schedule, the exam authority has also provided the details of the helpline department. In case candidates need any help or assistance, they can reach out to the helpline number - 08023564583 or via an email - keaauthority-ka@nic.in.

