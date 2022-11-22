KCET Counselling 2022: Second Round Seat Allotment Result Today at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be released today. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had earlier scheduled to declare the result of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) on November 21 but later revised the date. It will be out today, November 22 after 11 am, on the official website, at kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to freeze or float their choices against the allotted seat in the second round by November 24. Those who accept the allocated seat in KCET 2022 round 2 will have to report at the allotted college by November 26 to reserve the seat and for further document verification.

KCET 2022 Counselling: How to check the result?

Step 1. Open the online portal of KCET

Step 2. On the top tab, click admissions, and a drop-down menu will appear.

Step 3. Select UGCET 2022.

Step 4. Go to the link that says results link

Step 5. Enter your login information

Step 6. The result list will appear on the screen, on out

Step 7. Print it out for future use.

Through KCET counselling 2022, eligible candidates will be able to enrol themselves in engineering, architecture, farm sciences, BPharma, veterinary, and other programmes. The KCET 2022 was held this year on June 16, 17, and 18. The KCET academic calendar has been delayed due to a big controversy that occurred this year after KEA went against its norms and evaluated repeaters entirely on the basis of their KCET marks rather than evaluating them on 50 per cent KCET marks and 50 per cent PUC marks. On October 1, KEA released the revised KCET ranking list in response to a Karnataka High Court order upholding the expert committee’s recommendations for a normalisation process to evaluate repeaters.

