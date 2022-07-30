KCET Results 2022: Top Engineering Colleges in Karnataka

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to announce results of the state-level entrance test – KCET or UGCET 2022 – today, on July 30. Once announced, students can check KCET results on kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

As per Education Ministry’s NIRF rankings, several Engineering and Pharmacy colleges of the state are among India’s top institutions. However, all of them may not admit students through KCET.

Top Engineering colleges in Karnataka

Here is the list of top engineering colleges in India, as per NIRF rankings. One the result are out students can refer to this list for opting for a college.

1. NIT Karnataka (NIRF rank: 10)

2. Visvesvaraya Technological University (49)

3. Manipal Institute of Technology (55)

4. M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (67)

5. International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (81)

6. B.M.S. College of Engineering (83)

7. R.V. College of Engineering (89)

8. Siddaganga Institute of Technology (97)

9. PES University (100)

10. Jain University, Bangalore (115)

New Horizon College of Engineering (121)

11. P E S College of Engineering, Mandya (137)

12. JSS Science and Technology University (158)

13. NMAM Institute of Technology (175)

14. C M R Institute of Technology (180)

15. Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (183)

16.Christ University (189)

17. KLE Technological University (196)

18. BMS Institute of Technology & Management (199)

The KCET exam was conducted between June 16 and 18. The KCET scorecard for 2022 will include information about the candidate’s roll number, subject-by-subject scores, overall entrance exam marks, and the days given for the counselling process. Online counselling for the KCET will take place in 2022. According to their merit, counselling rounds will be assigned to the chosen candidates.

The Karnataka CET exam is held for applicants seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary medicine, and other technical disciplines in the state colleges of Karnataka. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 result of nearly 2.2 lakh students today, July 30.

