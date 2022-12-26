Home » News » education-career » KEA PGCET 2022 Result to be Out on December 29 at kea.kar.nic.in

KEA PGCET 2022 Result to be Out on December 29 at kea.kar.nic.in

The results will be made available to the candidates online at KEA’s official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 17:44 IST

New Delhi, India

KEA is set to declare the Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 on December 29 (Representative image)
KEA is set to declare the Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 on December 29 (Representative image)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to declare the Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 on December 29. The results will be made available to the candidates online at KEA’s official website, kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official notification, the results will be released by the authority after 4 PM. KEA PGCET 2022 exam was organized on November 19 and 20 for admission into various postgraduate courses.

After the declaration of the result of the exam, candidates, who qualified in the exam, will be required to appear for the document verification round for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, and M.Arch programs. Candidates appearing for the document verification round are asked to bring all original documents along with one self-attested copy. They are also supposed to carry all the mark sheets and certificates.

It is informed that the PGCET 2022 document verification will take place at the helpline centres in Bengaluru, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, and Davanagere.

Advertisement

Karnataka PGCET Results 2022: Steps to Check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the relevant link of your course on the homepage

Step 3: You will be taken to a new login page.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials like the application number and password.

Step 5: Submit all the details. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download the results and get a hard copy for future reference.

Read | UGC Releases Guidelines For Innovative Teaching and Evaluation Reforms

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducts the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET, a state-level entrance examination for admission to various postgraduate programs such as MBA, MCA, M.Tech, and M.Arch.

Advertisement

A total of 178 institutes in Karnataka accept the score of Karnataka PGCET MBA 2022. The merit list will be made according to the marks obtained by the candidates in the exam.

Before the counselling of Karnataka PGCET MBA 2022 starts, the list of all the participating institutes in Karnataka PGCET MBA 2022 will be displayed along with the seats’ details

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: December 26, 2022, 17:44 IST
last updated: December 26, 2022, 17:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Soars Mercury Levels In Semi-sheer Black Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Jaw-dropping Gorgeous Pictures

+46PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Nysa Devgan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About