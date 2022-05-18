Kellogg's Offers Junior MBA in Branding & Design for School Students via Clever Harvey

Kellogg’s, an American multinational food manufacturing company has partnered with Clever Harvey, an Edtech to launch an industry-certified course called ‘Junior MBA Branding & Design’ for high school students, who are in class 8 to 12. It is a 15-day program, which will gives students “exposure to creative professionals’ work during their industry project from Kellogg’s.

“Working in groups of two or three, and guided by a Clever Harvey facilitator, students will take a “behind-the-scenes" tour of one of the most creative sectors in the world of business - Branding and Design. As they learn to develop design prototypes, with step-by-step guidance, students develop a strong foundation in strategic thinking," claims the press release issued by the two firms.

Speaking on the launch of the new program, Sriram Subramanian, co-founder, Clever Harvey said, “Digital marketing, augmented reality, the metaverse, and ethical consumerism are a few variables that have shifted the scope of Branding & Design. We are excited to collaborate with Kellogg’s to co-create this learning experience for teenagers. The designing concepts including human-centric design, packaging, sensory design & principles of visual design will help teenagers in building strategic communication skills and developing empathy for users as they get a glimpse into what is required to succeed in this career. We welcome Kellogg’s as an industry partner in building up this category of career exploration programs."

Commenting on the initiative, Puja Chandna, associate director (Insights & Analytics), Kellogg’s, said: “One thing that helps students today is gaining practical experience by doing multiple internships. While technical skills are required, exposure to practical experiences and working on brands are invaluable. It opens up their vistas and helps them understand where their interests and talents lie. This experience is crucial for succeeding in the fields of their choice. I have always believed that the best way to do a great job is to love what you do. Exploring options through experiences like this will help students chart their careers. Packaging is the ‘first moment of truth’ for the consumers and disruptive packaging can help break the clutter on shop shelves and drive attention. It is also a tangible communication asset of the company that a consumer interacts with. Through this program with Clever Harvey, we are excited to see how innovatively packaging students will design for Kellogg’s."

