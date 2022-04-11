Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions Begin for Class 2 and Above, How to Register

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the registration process for admission into classes 2 and above at its various branches from April 8. The registration form can be submitted online at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The admission process, for the academic year 2022-23, will be conducted for over a week and will end on April 6. The admission process for class 11 will begin after the announcement of the final results of class 10 boards.

KVS Admissions 2022: Documents needed

To start the registration, the guardians must keep the following documents ready with them:

— Digital passport size photograph of the student seeking admission

— Scanned copy of the applicant’s birth certificate in JEPG or PDF format

— Scanned copy of the valid certificate in case of an application under the economically weak section.

— Transfer Certificate of the guardians whose credentials will be used for admission.

— Valid mobile number

— Valid email ID

KVS Admissions 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Click on the registration click available on the home page of the KVS admission portal

Step 2: Register with the required information and proceed to fill out the application form

Step 3: Fill out the application form and click on Submit

Step 4: Download or print the application form for future use and reference.

Step 5: You will also receive a unique application submission code on your registered phone number.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the registration process of class 1 admission in KVs for the upcoming academic year has been extended by two more days due to an ongoing hearing of a plea challenging the age limit for the process. A plea filed in the Delhi High Court challenged the increment of minimum age criteria to 6 years from the existing 5 years for admission into class 1 of KVs. The online registration was initially slated to be completed by March 21 but was deferred multiple times due to the case hearing. The new deadline for registration is April 13.

