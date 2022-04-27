Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions: MP, Edu Ministry Quotas Gone, Covid-19 Orphans Added, Check New Rules for KVs

To make Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) more inclusive, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has changed the admission criteria to the centrally-funded schools. After removing the MP quota under which MPs have discretionary power to recommend 10 children for admission in a KVS between classes 1 to 9. Now, the KVs has also removed the quota for employees of the education ministry under which. The Union Education Minister was also previously allowed to recommend admission of 450 students under a separate ‘discretionary’ quota but the practice has now been scrapped.

Previously, an MP was allowed to recommend two admissions in an academic year, which later increased to five in 2011. It again increased to six in 2012, and 10 in 2016. KVS primarily provides admissions to Central government employees. As per the rules, students whose parent is not a Central government employee could be admitted by the MP quota and Education Minister’s recommendations.

The sponsoring agency quota in the admission process has also been discontinued. Previously, five seats in each section of class 1 were filled by the children of sponsoring agencies such as the state government or a PSU in case the KV was located on their premises.

KVs were essentially considered to be for children of Central government employees, however, this stands changed now. Certain quotas for affluent people have been scrapped and this is expected to free over 40,000 seats in the centrally-funded schools across India.

In place of these two quotas, the KVS will be having seats for children who have been orphaned due to the covid-19 pandemic. As per the latest guidelines, supernumerary seats will be created for children orphaned by Covid-19. This means these sets will be over and above the class strength. Under the PM CARES for children scheme, as many as 10 seats per KV will be created for such kids. In each class, about two kids will be admitted under this newly introduced quota.

KV admissions 2022-23: Quotas Still Applicable

While a large number of quotas, especially for those from affluent families have been removed, many still remain to offer opportunity to all to seek a seat at the KVs across India.

According to the new rules, single girl children will be allowed in class 1 and from class 6 onwards. These seats will be subjected to a cap of a maximum of two such kids per section in class 1 and two per class in class 6 and onwards. This also includes twin girl children. Twin girls will be treated as one admission. In case of more than two single girl children per section, admission on the basis of priority category.

Each Directorate of education of Armed forces - Army, Airforce, Navy, and Coast Guards can recommend six names for admission of children of their defence personnel. School located in defence sector except class 10 and 12. These admissions would be over and above the class strength.

Children of serving KVS employees will also be considered for admission at any time of the year irrespective of class strength. For class 9, the child has to clear the admission test. No admission to the wards of retired persons.

Children of central govt employees who died in harness, children of recipients of Paramveer Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Veer Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Shourya Chakra, Sena Medal, Nausena Medial, Vayusena Medal.

Children of recipients of President’s police medical for gallantry and police medal for gallantry. Meritorious sports children who have secured 1, 2, and 3 positions in SGFI, CBSE, National, state-level games organized by govt

recipients of Rashtrapati Purskar in scouts and guides. Children who are recipients of the National Bravery award or Bal Shree award instituted by National Bal Bhawan. Children who have shown special talent in fine arts and have been recognized at the national or state level.

KV admissions would be granted to employees of the Ministry of External affairs. Each year, 15 kids of employees of the Research and Analysis wing would be admitted on order. Of these, a max of 5 seats would be given in Delhi and the remaining outside of the national capital.

