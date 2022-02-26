Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: February 26 Last Date For Interview

Saturday, February 26, is the last day to appear in the interview for the posts of Teaching and Non Teaching staff in educational institutes such as Kendriya Vidyalaya and RK Puram in Ambala Cantt, Haryana and West Bengal. All the candidates, who are interested and eligible, can visit the official websites — rkpuramsec2.kvs.ac.in, and no3ambalacantt.kvs.ac.in. You can log in by typing kvs.ac.in.

Candidates can also attend the interview for these posts through the links given below. Through these links, it is also possible for you to also check the official notification. Under this recruitment process, the posts of TGT, PRT, Yoga Teacher, PGT, Sports Teacher, Dance / Music Teacher, Special Educator, Computer Instructor, Doctor, Nurse, DEO etc. will be filled.

Important Dates for KVS Recruitment 2022

Advertisement

Date of interview in Kendriya Vidyalaya RK Puram- February 24-26

Date of interview in Kendriya Vidyalaya Ambala Cantt- 26 February

Date of the interview in Kendriya Vidyalaya WB- 25 to 26 February

Vacancy Details for KVS Recruitment 2022

Teaching and non-teaching

Eligibility Criteria for KVS Recruitment 2022

PGT – Post Graduate with 50% marks in relevant subjects with a B.Ed degree.

TGT – Graduation in relevant subjects with 50% marks and B.Ed. Must have a CTET qualification.

PRT- Candidates should have passed their 12th class with 50% marks. They should have a Diploma in Basic Teaching Training or Graduate or Diploma in Elementary Education.

Salary for KVS Recruitment 2022

PGT: 32500/-

TGT: 31250/-

PRT: 26250/-

Day Coach: 26250/-

Computer Instructor: 26250/-

Nurse: 750/

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their interview results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.