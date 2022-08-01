Kerala +1 Trial Allotment Date Extended Deadline to Conclude Today, Here's How to Apply for 11th Admissions

The trial allotment time for HSCAP Kerala plus one admission in the state has been extended till 5 pm today, August 1. The state education minister, V Sivankutty, has informed the same adding that the time for correction has been extended after considering the demand of students and parents. Students can make the corrections at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in within the stipulated time period.

The trial allotment result for the plus one admission in the state was released on Friday, July 29 at hscap.kerala.gov.in. The results are provisional in nature and have been released only for information purposes. If there are any errors in the trial allotment, students can correct the same before the final allotment results are announced. Thus, the students had asked for more time to change the particulars.

Some students had claimed that they be allow more time for correction and change of option as they could not access the website and make corrections due to technical glitches. The state education minister later informed that the issue was resolved using more servers, but several children are yet to make the corrections. All the services of higher secondary like exams and transfer were linked to the same server. With more people logging in at the same time, the server was down. Experts have also pointed out that if the server capacity is not increased, there will be a big problem when the first allotment is published.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Admissions 2022: How to Apply for Class 11

Step 1:Go to HSCAP Kerala official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click the HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment 2022 admissions link

Step 3: Enter the required login information and click on the submit button

Step 4: The trial allotment for class 11 admissions will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and make a copy for future reference.

The Kerala board had released the +2 results earlier which saw as many as 83.87 per cent of students clearing the exam. The pass percentage is a drop from last three years. It is a drop of 4.07 percentage points from last year. The pass percentage in 2020 was 85.13 per cent and in 2019, it was 84.33 per cent.

