Kerala +2 Plus Two Results LIVE Updates: DHSE 12th HSLC Marks Memos at keralresultsnic.in, PRD, Saphlam

Kerala +2 Results DHSE LIVE Updates 2022: Over 4 lakh students will be getting their class 12 or +2 results today! The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has prepared the results and will be declaring Kerala 12th results today, June 21 at 11 am. Students will be able to download their marks memos online via keralaresults.nic.in. It will also be available at Sapham and PRD Live app.

Alternatively, students can also check their marks online at these websites – results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. Since over 4 lakh students will be checking the results, in case any student faces an issue, they can refer to alternative websites. Printout of online results will act as a provisional marksheet.

Kerala +2 Results DHSE LIVE Updates 2022: From Kerala +2 result date and time to DHSE Kerala pass percentage, from which stream was best performing to pass percentage, from list of toppers, to SAY exam details, everything you need to know is here. If you have any questions related to DHSE Kerala +2 12th results, then ask it away at our Twitter handle – @news18dotcom and we will answer here in the live coverage.

