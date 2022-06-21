Kerala +2 Results Lowest in Recent Time: Pass Percentage, A+ Grades See a Drop

Kerala has seen one of the worst results in recent times. Not only has there been a drop from last year but the result data shows that the numbers are worse than in 2020 as well. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 83.87%. This is a drop of 4.07 percentage points from last year. The pass percentage has dipped as compared to 2020 as well when 85.13% passed exam and in 2019 when 84.33% of students had cleared the exams.

Kerala +2 LIVE Updates

Not only the number of students getting passing marks but also the number of students getting A+ has seen a drop. Last when 1.2 lakh students had got A+ grade and this year, the number has dropped to 28,450 students.

The 100% results have been attained by 78 schools across Kerala. This is a huge drop. Usually, more than 100 schools attain the feat. Last year, as many as 136 schools got 100% results. In 2020 as many as 114 schools got the100% results. This means that all the students in these schools got passed.

All Streams See a dip in pass percentage

YEAR Humanities COMMERCE SCIENCE VOCATIONAL 2022 75.61% 85.69% 86.14% 68.71% 2021 80.4% 89.13% 90.52% 84.39% 2020 77.76% 84.52% 86.62% 87.94% 2019 79.82% 84.65% 86.04% 90.07%

While 90.52% of science students cleared the exam, this year only 86.14% could pass it. In humanities pass percentage dropped from 80.4% to 75.61%, and in commerce against 89.13% in 2021, as many as 85.69% passed the exam. In the technical stream too pass percentage declined to 68.71% from 84.39% last year.

One of the major changes which could have caused these huge dips could be the decision to scrap the grace marks policy which was adopted in 2021 to buffer the covid-19 impact as the Kerala Board had held exams despite others canceling them. Under the policy, students who missed passing percentage by slight margin were given the marks.

In order to clear the class 12 examination, students will need to score at least 30 per cent marks or D grade. They will need to pass subject wise as well as on an aggregate with 30 per cent marks to pass the class 12 examination. If someone is unable to score the required passing marks, they will have to appear for the SAY (save a year) exam.

The students who have not checked their class 12th Kerala board results can check their results at the official website of the Kerala board, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Last year, Ernakulam district secured the highest pass percentage with 91.11 per cent students clearing the plus two examination in the district. Similarly, in 2020 as well Ernakulam was termed as the best performing district with 89 per cent passing percentage in the district.

At the same time, Pathanamthitta district secured least the pass percentage last year whereas in 2020, the lowest-performing district was Kasaragod with only 76.68 per cent of students passing Kerala DHSE 12th exams.

