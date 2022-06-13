Kerala BTech Lateral Entry Admissions, How to Apply

Engineering aspirants wishing to join Kerala-based engineering colleges can apply for lateral entry admissions. The admissions for BTech Lateral entry have begun in Kerala today June 13. Through these lateral entry admissions, candidates can directly get into the second year or the third semester of an engineering course and obtain a degree in just three years.

Engineering aspirants can register themselves in any of the colleges including government, aided, and self-financing private institutions. LBS Centre For Science and Technology is responsible for the admission process this year. Therefore interested candidates shall apply at the official website, www.lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. The last day to submit online applications is July 11.

Candidates will be chosen on the basis of their performance in a tw-hour entrance exam which is scheduled to be conducted at centres in all district headquarters of the state. According to the official prospectus shared, the entrance examination will be based on the first-year B.Tech curriculum of Kerala Technological University (KTU). The examination date is expected to be announced soon.

Advertisement

Kerala B Tech Lateral entry admissions 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Only those candidates are eligible who have completed an engineering/ technology diploma/ vocational diploma (DVoc), or have passed B.Sc degree with mathematics in 10+2 from a recognized university. The applicants must have secured 45% in these courses. Applicants who haven’t studied mathematics in 10+2 should complete a prescribed university/ college level bridge course. BSc graduates will be taken into consideration only for the remaining seats after enrolling the candidates with a diploma and D.Voc qualifications.

Age: Those in the final year are also eligible to apply and notably, there is no upper age limit for applying.

Kerala B Tech Lateral entry admissions 2022: Application fee

An application fee of Rs 1000 must be paid to complete the registration process. While candidates from the Scheduled category would have to pay a fee of Rs 500 only.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.