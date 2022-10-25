Kerala Governor Sends Show Cause Notices to VCs of 11 Universities After They Refused to Resign

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has issued show-cause notices to Vice-Chancellors of 11 universities after they refused to send their resignation letters to him. The Governor had earlier asked the vice-chancellors of nine universities to resign claiming that their appointment is not in the line with the UGC norms. He gave them a deadline of Monday, before 11.30 AM to tender resignations. This was disclosed by the Governor himself, who is also the chancellor of the universities in the state.

In addition to the nine universities, the governor has also sent a show cause notice to the vice chancellor of Sree Narayan guru open university and Kerala university of digital sciences, innovation and technology.

After the VCs refused to resign claiming the move by Governor is unprecedented, the Governor has now sent formal notices to them. Khan said the notices were issued upholding the verdict of the Supreme Court, which has declared as “void ab initio" any appointment as a Vice-Chancellor made on the recommendation of the Search Committee, which is constituted contrary to the provisions of the UGC regulation.

“Now, it is in the light of the Supreme Court decision why I should not declare your appointment “void ab initio", Khan said when while addressing the media. He said the Vice Chancellors have been given time till November 3 to respond.

The move by the Governor has started a political stir in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a stern warning to the Khan asking him not to cross the limits of his powers. The ruling LDF also announced a two-day state-wide protest beginning on Tuesday.

Khan rejected the allegations of the CM that the VCs have been denied natural justice. “I only suggested an honourable way out. I have not sacked them", the Governor said in a lengthy press conference convened to give a reply to the Chief Minister’s allegations against him.

The Governor clarified that he is doing this as to honour SC’s judgement. According to Khan. Resignations of the nine VCs were sought as some of them were appointed from a list of a single name and in others, the Chief Secretary of the state was a member of the selection committee, both being a violation of UGC norms according to Khan.

