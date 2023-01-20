Kerala Govt Allows Menstrual, Maternity Leave Across All State Universities

The Kerala government, on Thursday, announced that menstrual and maternity leaves will be allowed to all women students across all state universities. The state higher education minister Dr R Bindu, while issuing the order said, that the government has granted a maximum of 60-day maternity leave for all those female students aged 18 or above.

“Once again, Kerala sets a model for the nation. Menstrual and maternity leaves will be granted to female students of all institutions under our Department of Higher Education, reaffirming LDF Government’s commitment to realising a gender just society," tweeted Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (sic)

This comes after the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) granted “menstruation benefit" to all female students. The varsity sanctioned an additional 2 per cent of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, each semester. The Kerala state youth commission later recommended the higher education department to grant menstrual leaves across all Kerala varsities.

In each semester in CUSAT, students need 75 per cent attendance but after considering menstruation leave, girl students can attend the exams even if they have 73 per cent attendance. “Having considered the requests for menstruation benefits to female students, the vice-chancellor has ordered to sanction an additional 2 percent of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester, subject to reporting to the Academic Council," the joint registrar of CUSAT said.

The menstruation benefit in CUSAT has been made applicable to all female students in the varsity including those pursuing PhD. The order was submitted before the academic council for procedural approval. It was approved and implemented. Following this, Kerala Technical University too implemented menstrual leaves for female students.

Minister R Bindu had earlier said that implementing menstruation leave in all universities under the higher education department is under consideration. Minister Bindu said that if this is implemented in all universities it will be helpful for students. He further added that the SFI state leadership has given a representation in this regard.

