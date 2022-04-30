Kerala Govt Offers Training in Law Entrance for Tribal Students

In light of the fact that the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community does not show that much participation in the legal profession, the District Legal Services Authority in Kerala has developed a training programme named Niyama Gothram. Through this initiative, the tribal youth would be prepared to crack various law entrance exams.

In the presence of the chief guest DK Murali, Vamanapuram MLA, and DLSA member, the programme was launched at Dr Ambedkar CBSE School, Njaraneeli, Peringamala. K Radhakrishnan, Minister for Scheduled Tribe Development, was present to inaugurate Niyama Gothram.

According to The Hindu, the District Scheduled Tribe Development department has also joined hands for the initiative of the DLSA. As part of this training programme, students will be prepared for the common law entrance test, which is required for admission to national law schools.

The programme is apparently being held in collaboration with reputable law colleges in the district, including Mar Gregorios College of Law, Law Academy Law College, and Government Law College. In addition, fourteen teachers from these institutions have agreed to teach the pupils.

As many as 11 tribal students will be trained for the upcoming law entrance test in June during the first phase of the Niyama Gothram programme.

The inaugurator of the training programme, K Radhakrishnan stressed that social and educational disadvantages must be eliminated in order to retain the equity enshrined in the Constitution.

The education sector took a major blow as a result of the Covid-19 impact, and the tribal population suffered the most because they couldn’t access online programmes. They were in danger of being left behind. However, to address this learning gap, the UNICEF-supported School Sanjog initiative of a ‘school on wheels’ in India provided fun-based learning to children from tribal populations.

According to the UNICEF website, this effort was carried out in partnership with the Education Department of the Government of Odisha. Sanjog School uses a visually appealing ‘school in a van’ complete with child-friendly learning materials such as audio-visual tools, science kits, sports kits, books, and more.

