Kerala Govt Reopens Schools in Staggered Manner From Monday

After a gap of more than a year-and-a-half, Kerala reopened its schools in a staggered manner on (Monday), starting with classes one to seven and 10 and 12 with covid appropriate behaviour protocols. The schools were shut in March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kerala government has reopened schools after citing a decrease in the novel coronavirus cases in the state and 95 percent of its population above the age of 18 administered with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said, “The state government has decided to open schools with utmost vigilance and in a staggered manner."

The Kerala CM further said that to keep schools functioning and to avoid the outbreak of Covid-19 again, the authorities should strictly follow the guidelines prepared by the Health and Education Department of the state.

Vijayan further added that school administrations should implement measures to avoid congestion in the campus, maintain social distancing and ensure classes are clean and sanitised.

The Kerala government, since the past few months, was working on plans and blueprints of how they could reopen schools.

According to the blueprint, schools should implement a bio-bubble system in their campus, sanitisation of campus, ensure preparation of mid-day meals for children but ensure distribution following Covid-10 appropriate behaviour and maintaining social distancing.

Every school has been directed to keep soap, sanitisers, thermal scanners to scan the body temperature of school staff and students.

The Kerala government since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year has been providing online education support to all government-aided schools. Praising the online mode, the CM said, “Studies were progressing well via the online mode of classes but children are missing out on studying and playing in schools with their friends."

