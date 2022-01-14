Kerala Govt to Shut Schools Again, Classes 10 to 12 Allowed on Campus With Restrictions

Kerala government has decided to shut the offline classes for students due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting. The offline classes will be suspended for students up to class 9 for two weeks starting from January 21.

Till then only vaccinated students in classes 10 to 12 will be allowed to attend on-campus classes. CM has directed health and education departments to coordinate and make arrangements to vaccinate students in 10,11 and 12 standards at schools. Whether schools will be reopened for unvaccinated students will be taken after another review meeting slated to be held in the second week of February.

Covid spread is maximum in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts. CM has directed district Collectors to identify clusters and ensure restrictions.

Pregnant ladies in government services will be allowed to work from home.

All official programs in government, public sector companies and the cooperative sector should be held online. All commercial enterprises should promote online selling. To avoid crowding in malls it must be ensured that only one person is allowed per 25 square feet. District administration should ensure that entry to the mall should be allowed only according to these numbers.

CM has directed concerned authorities to send messages to Sabarimala devotees who had booked for darshan from January 16 to postpone the pilgrimage. The maximum number of devotees that can be allowed will be decided after discussion.

