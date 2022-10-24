Kerala High Court to Hold Special Hearing of Petition by VCs of 9 Varsities, After Governor Asked to Resign

The Vice-Chancellors of nine universities of Kerala have approached the high court after an order from the governor’s office asked them to resign. The order came after the supreme court order asked the vice chancellor of APJ Technical University to tender their resignation in violation of UGC norms while hiring the VC.

Upholding the verdict, the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as directed vice-chancellors of nine universities namely, the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

The Governor’s office said that among these, five of the Vice Chancellors were asked to go as they were selected without panel names during the selection. The remaining four were selected through a process wherein eminent subject experts were not present in the selection committee and thus were asked to tender resignation.

The ruling LDF in Kerala on Sunday announced a series of campaigns including “mass protests" against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accusing him of making a move to implement “Sangh Parivar agenda" in the state’s universities.

Letters directing Vice-Chancellors of nine Universities asked them to tender their resignation by 11:30 am on October 24. The letters were also mailed to registrars of the universities.

The VCs have opposed the decision and have called it unprecidented. The Kerala High Court will hold a special sitting at 4 PM to consider the petition by VCs against the Governor’s orders.

Kannur University VC Gopinath Ravindar has called accusations against him fake. “I have received the decision of Kerala Governor Arid Mohammad Khan but I will not submit my resignation. The registration of the VC is based either on financial irregularities or bad behavior and neither of these has happened here. This is a fake accusation," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

